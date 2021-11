(WFRV) – It’s a Thanksgiving holiday tradition for many in the area, taking in a Green Bay Gamblers game and they have plenty of fun planned.

Bud Night and Mental Health Awarenes – Nov. 24

College Night – Nov. 26

School is Cool and Family Night – Nov. 27

Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for other fun themes, giveaways and more.