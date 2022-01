(WFRV) – National Dress Up Your Pet Day is this week and Mikey from Life’s a Stitch stopped by Local 5 Live along with her dog Bailey with a look at how their classes make it easy to add a personal touch to your pets collars and leashes.

Life’s a Stitch is located at 124 N. Broadway in De Pere, see more on their class options at las-wi.com, reach out with questions on Facebook or call 920-338-1381.