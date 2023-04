(Shiocton) – You can hit the trails for the Fun Run & Walk at Navarino Nature Center on Saturday.

The trail run offers 10K & 5K runs, a 5L walk, and a 1-mile kids fun run. Register here: www.navarino.org/trail-runs. Also on Saturday, the annual plant sale runs from 9 am – 2 pm.

And, it’s their Earth Day celebration with Paw Patrol characters, learning stations, birdhouse building, and more. Find all the details on their website, www.navarino.org.