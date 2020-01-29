Fundraiser events at Green Bay Gambler games

Live Now
 (WFRV) – There’s two fun events coming up at Gamblers games to raise some funds for the community.

BUD NIGHT & T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY
Friday, January 31 is Bud Night as the Gamblers battle the Fargo Force at the Resch Center.  Bud and Bud Light drafts are just $2.  First 1,000 fans receive a free t-shirt compliments of the Menominee Casino Resort. Start time is 7:05 PM. Tickets available online at gamblershockey.com or at the Resch Center box office.  Hours Monday – Friday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Saturday game days beginning at 11:00 AM.  For group tickets or beverage inclusive seating contact Greg at 920-405-1150.


POLICE & FIRE APPRECIATION NIGHT
Police and Fire Appreciation Night is Saturday, February 1. A portion of proceeds from tickets, jersey auction, t-shirts sales and all chuck-a-puck sales to benefit the Fraternal Order of Police and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.  Police, Fire and First Responders can receive a $12 ticket for adults and $9 for kids when they show their I.D. at the Resch Center box office.  It’s also Festival Foods Family Night, $2 Klement’s Jumbo Dogs and $2 soda. Start time is 7:05 PM.

For tickets, head to gamblershockey.com.

