(WFRV)- Akaken is on a mission to eradicate commercial sexual exploitation. They provide housing, education, and holistic restoration services to help those impacted. They work on getting victims to their feet after this traumatic experience. And they need your help.

Awaken is hosting a concert fundraiser, with Dueling Pianos set to take the stage, on Thursday, August 24th at 6 p.m. at the LedgeCrest Reserve in De Pere. Funds will help Awkaken continue to continue to help the community.

For more information or to donate to this great cause, head to awakenjustice.org.