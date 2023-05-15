LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WFRV)- IT’S KERMIS! No it’s not a scary monster, it’s a fun festival happening in Little Chute. Kermis celebrates the Dutch heritage the area hold near and dear. There will be shopping, funnel cake, and so much more. Kermis happens this Saturday (May 20th) from noon to 7pm at the Little Chute Windmill Farm.

And what is a visit to Little Chute Windmill Farm if we didn’t talk about the windmills. Have you ever wondered how a windmill turns without much wind? Jordan was shown the ropes as he spun the windmill.