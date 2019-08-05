Furry Flurry Pet Walk: Raises funds for the Neenah Animal Shelter – Sat. Aug. 10th

(WFRV) – Could these precious puppies be a good fit for your family?

At just two months old, these lab mix sisters are ready for playtime or just to cuddle up.

On August 10th, don’t miss the Furry Flurry Pet Walk at Riverside Park in Neenah. The annual 2K pet walk will include raffles, vendors, a costume contest, music, and more.

For details on the Furry Flurry Pet Walk and animals up for adoption, head to neenahanimalshelter.org.

They are located on County Road G in Neenah, reach them by phone at 920-722-9544 and be sure to stop by their Facebook page.