(WFRV) – Young professionals are a vital part of our community’s growth and future success.

Today, in Local 5 Live’s continued series with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, Director of Pulse, Jodie Federwitz visited the studio along with Seth Merrill, a recipient of the Chamber’s upcoming Future 15 award.

We get a look at why it’s important to the Chamber to have a program focused on young professionals in our area, more on the Future 15 awards.

If you’d like to attend the Future 15 awards ceremony, you can register at foxcitieschamber.com:

December 1, 2022

Get ready to be inspired by the “Future 15,” a group of Fox Cities young professionals who are making a difference in their careers and communities. These awards are presented by the Chamber’s Pulse Young Professionals Network, which works to elevate the experience of area YPs and motivate them to continue to invest in our community. Every year, the “Future 15” is a collection of success stories that prove the future is bright for the Fox Cities.