(WFRV) – Dad doesn’t have to be a techie to enjoy some cool gadgets for Father’s Day.

Eric Larson with UScellular joined Local 5 Live to share his top picks with our viewers.

For more on the gift ideas Eric mentioned, click below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Google Nest Hub Max

Lander Cairn® XL Smart Lantern + Power Bank

CLEANSCREENZ Phone Cleaning Wipes

JBL Charge 4

For more great ideas, head to uscellular.com.