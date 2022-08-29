(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s.

Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party.

Order by September 4 and mention Local 5 Live and receive a free pan of cornbread with your catering or party package order.

They also share some exciting news on Parker John’s newest location, North Appleton coming in early 2023.

To stay in the loop on all new updates regarding the new location be sure to follow Appleton Parker John’s on Facebook where they will be sharing all updates, progress pictures, and important announcements!

To order catering or a party package from Parker John’s, call or text their catering hotline at 920-395-1370. You can also email them at caterpjs@viandhospitality.com. They only require a 24-hour notice.

View the full menu at parkerjohns.com/catering.