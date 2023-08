(WFRV) – Today we explored the Van der Brohe Arboretum in Two Rivers. The property was a golf course until 2018 and now features fields of flowers, walking paths, and more.

A great time to experience this is during their Garden Crawl coming up Saturday, August 26, 4 pm – 7 pm. You can stroll the grounds, enjoy wine and light appetizers, plus hear music from Manitowoc Symphony Musicians. Tickets are available at entry or in advance at www.vanderbrohearboretum.org.