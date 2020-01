(WFRV) – Gardening can be hard on our bodies, but the Northeastern Wisconsin Master Gardeners Association have options.

They have an entire series you can sign up for, or individual sessions.

Classes take place at the STEM Innovation Center at UWGB and are on the following dates:

Feb. 1: Landscaping Ideas

Feb. 1: Gardening When Your Body Has Limits

March 7: Birdscaping and Native Plants

For details on registering, head to newmastergardeners.org.