(WFRV)- From the stomp your boots/singalong songs to the most soul-touching ballads, relive all of the hits from Garth Brooks.

The Garth Brooks Experience is Thursday, October 5, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Waverly Beach Bar & Grille in Menasha.

The ICONS Band will take the stage to sing your favorite Garth Brooks tunes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Adam Lee Acoustics here

Icons Entertainment here

For tickets, click here.