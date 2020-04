(WFRV) – If you’re looking to expand your cooking skills while staying at home, Chef Jyll from Gather on Broadway can teach you how to shop, measure, and get your meals done right.

She spoke with Local 5 Live about a new at home meal package, Chop: Quarantine Cuisine Meal Kit.

Look at the options and order by going to gatheronbroadway.com/chop-at-home/. Kits are $50 for 8 servings.

Curbside pickup happens at Gather on Broadway, 139 N. Broadway in Green Bay. Call with questions, 920-544-8170.