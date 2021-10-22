Gather your friends for designer Purse Bingo to benefit Center for Childhood Safety

(WFRV) – It’s a fun night for a great cause and you could end up carrying a brand name bag on the way out.

Executive Director of the Center for Childhood Safety, Kimberly Hess stopped by Local 5 Live with some bags you can get!

Purse Bingo is Thursday, November 4. Doors open at 5:30 pm, at Stadium View Bar & Grill, 1963 Holmgren Way in Green Bay.

Reserve your spot at centerforchildhoodsafety.org.

Gather your friends and come out to play Designer Purse Bingo on Thursday, November 4! Choose to play 10 or 20 rounds of bingo for your chance to win a designer bag valued up to $500. Play 10

rounds single card for $30 or double your chances by playing two cards per round for only $50.* Play 20 rounds single card for $60

or double your chances by playing two cards per round for only $100.*

​

Night will also include fun activities such as a purse pull and a

50/50 raffle. Food will be available for purchase.

This is a great fundraiser to support Center for Childhood Safety (CCS), the only organization that provides safety education to children and families in Northeast Wisconsin. Unintentional

injuries are the leading causes of death among children and teenagers, and 90% of these injuries can be prevented through safety education provided by CCS.

​

*Due to WI law, we cannot collect payment until night of event. To speed up check in process, cash or check is greatly appreciated.