GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Today Jordan got a tour of the new GBASO location (2351 Holmgren Way, Green Bay) and how construction is coming along. The park will be open this summer and camps are a go. Friday night, join in for a Business After Hours Open House. There will be music, free beverages from Hinterland and merch. The GBASO mission has always been about more than action sports, offering a safe place to be for young people. You can help that mission through their “Building What Matters” campaign. Text “GBASO” to 53555 or head to their website www.gbaso.org.