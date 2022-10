(WFRV) – It’s always a good time to talk about having a dry basement.

Jamie Budiac is one of the experts from Sure-Dry visited Local 5 Live to give viewers a closer look at the history of Sure-Dry including how they are redefining the industry, what areas they cover and how they can help to keep your basement dry.

Get in touch with them at suredrybasements.com or give them at call at 920-SUREDRY.