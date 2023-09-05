(WFRV)- Jurassic World Live Tour has partnered with local public libraries on a children’s reading that gives them the opportunity to earn a free ticket to Jurassic World Live Tour with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Local libraries will have a Reward Club Card that the children will use to track the books that they read. Once five books are read, the child and their parents/guardians can take the Reward Club Card to the Resch Center’s box office and redeem it for the following performances: Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m.; or Saturday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Below is a list of area libraries participating in the Jurassic World Live Tour reading program:

· Neuschafer Community Library; 317 Wolf River Dr, Fremont, WI 54940

· Brown County Library; 515 Pine Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

· Kaukauna Public Library; 207 Thilmany Rd STE 200, Kaukauna, WI 54130

· Menominee Public Library; N172 Hwy 47/55, Keshena, WI 54135

· Kewaunee Public Library; 822 Juneau Street, Kewaunee, WI 54216

· Kimberly Public Library; 515 W Kimberly Ave, Kimberly, WI 54136

· Lakes Country Public Library; 15235 WI-32, Lakewood, WI 54138

· Lena Public Library; 200 E Main Street, Lena, WI 54139

· Marinette County Consolidated Public Library Service; 1700 Hall Ave., Marinette, WI 54143

· Farnsworth Public Library; 715 Main Street, Oconto, WI 54153

· Oconto Falls Community Library; 251 N. Main St., Oconto Falls, WI 54154

· Door County Library; 107 S 4th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

· Suring Area Public Library; 604 E. Main Street, Suring, WI 54174

· Waupaca Area Public Library; 107 S Main St, Waupaca, WI 54981

To purchase tickets, head to reschcomplex.com. For more information, head to kimberlypubliclibrary.org.