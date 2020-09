(WFRV) – If you’re feeling cooped up inside, you can get active, learn, and explore all from the comfort of your own home.

Major Malinda O’Neil from the Salvation Army Kroc Center stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the new offerings from the Kroc.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay. Check out all the classes at gbkroccenter.org.