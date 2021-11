GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s almost the end of 2021 and you know what that means – New Year’s resolutions.

Tim Perlewitz with the Salvation Army Kroc Center joined Local 5 Live to talk about their Black Friday special and a chance to spin a wheel to save, giving gym members up to 50% off of classes, programs and 1 month or a membership.

You can find more information on The Kroc Center on their website gbkroccenter.org.