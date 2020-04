(WFRV) – It’s just what parents need right now… to give kids a creative break.

The Rustic Farmhouse is offering craft projects delivered to your door. They joined Local 5 Live today to talk about all the fun options you can get to keep the family busy and entertained.

To order from The Rustic Farmhouse, connect with them on Facebook or Etsy. Call with order questions at 920-242-5161.