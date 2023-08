(WFRV) – Sign-up is underway for the fall semester of swim lessons at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bay.

They are also hiring swim teachers and lifeguards.

If you want to explore the job, there are classes for lifeguards and courses to learn CPR.

There is also a full schedule of classes held in the pool, from log rolling to Zumba.

Check out the underwater hockey games for a fun challenge.

Learn more at https://www.gbkroccenter.org/PROGRAMS/AQUATICS