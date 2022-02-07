Get in the swing of Spring at the Fox Cities Golf Expo

(WFRV) – If you are ready to take a swing at golf season, you don’t have to wait until summer.

Dan from the Fox Cities Golf Expo stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming event.

Details from foxcitiesgolfexpo.com:

Ticket Info • Feb. 11-13, 2022 • Sunny View Expo Hall • Oshkosh Wisconsin

Times: Friday 1-5pm • Saturday 10-4pm • Sunday 10-2pm

Welcome to the Fox Cities Golf Expo

Join us for the Fox Cities Golf Expo at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Highlights of the expo include exhibitors from local golf shops, golf equipment companies and golf courses, demonstrations and door prizes.

CONTACT

Event Organizer : DJM Marketing LLC

: DJM Marketing LLC Contact : Dan Muenchow

: Dan Muenchow Address : 3001 N Peachtree Lane, Appleton, WI 54911

: Phone : (920) 540-0462

: (920) 540-0462 Email: mnch610@aol.com

EVENT INFORMATION