Get in the swing of Spring at the Fox Cities Golf Expo

(WFRV) – If you are ready to take a swing at golf season, you don’t have to wait until summer.

Dan from the Fox Cities Golf Expo stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming event.

Details from foxcitiesgolfexpo.com:

Ticket Info • Feb. 11-13, 2022 • Sunny View Expo Hall • Oshkosh Wisconsin

Times:  Friday 1-5pm • Saturday 10-4pm • Sunday 10-2pm

Welcome to the Fox Cities Golf Expo

Join us for the Fox Cities Golf Expo at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Highlights of the expo include exhibitors from local golf shops, golf equipment companies and golf courses, demonstrations and door prizes.

CONTACT

  • Event Organizer: DJM Marketing LLC
  • Contact: Dan Muenchow
  • Address:
    • 3001 N Peachtree Lane, Appleton, WI  54911
  • Phone: (920) 540-0462
  • Emailmnch610@aol.com

EVENT INFORMATION

  • Event Location: Sunnyview Expo Center
  • Address:
    • 500 E County Road Y (Sunnyview Road)
    • Oshkosh, WI 54901
  • Phone: (920) 540-0462 (Show Office)

