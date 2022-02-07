Get in the swing of Spring at the Fox Cities Golf Expo

(WFRV) – If you are ready to take a swing at golf season, you don’t have to wait until summer.
Dan from the Fox Cities Golf Expo stopped by Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming event.
Details from foxcitiesgolfexpo.com:
Ticket Info • Feb. 11-13, 2022 • Sunny View Expo Hall • Oshkosh Wisconsin
Times: Friday 1-5pm • Saturday 10-4pm • Sunday 10-2pm
Welcome to the Fox Cities Golf Expo
Join us for the Fox Cities Golf Expo at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. Highlights of the expo include exhibitors from local golf shops, golf equipment companies and golf courses, demonstrations and door prizes. Fox Cities Golf Expo • Feb. 11-13, 2022 • Sunny View Expo Hall • Oshkosh Wisconsin Times: Friday 1-5pm • Saturday 10-4pm • Sunday 10-2pm
CONTACT
- Event Organizer: DJM Marketing LLC
- Contact: Dan Muenchow
- Address:
- 3001 N Peachtree Lane, Appleton, WI 54911
- Phone: (920) 540-0462
- Email: mnch610@aol.com
EVENT INFORMATION
- Event Location: Sunnyview Expo Center
- Address:
- 500 E County Road Y (Sunnyview Road)
- Oshkosh, WI 54901
- Phone: (920) 540-0462 (Show Office)