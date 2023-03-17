(WFRV) – Whether you’re building new, remodeling, redesigning, or just want to look at the latest trends, the Everything Spring Expo will get your ideas flowing.

Local 5 Live spoke with Rick from Black-Haak Heating and Cooling as well as Deb from Granite Stoneworks, both participants in the 2023 Expo with a look around, plus details on how you can help raise money for a good cause.

For more information on Saving Paws, visit savingpaws.com.

Details from whba.net:

2023 Everything Spring Expo

Meet the Fox Valley’s Finest in the Home Building Industry

Dates & Times

March 18th 9am to 5pm

March 19th 9am to 3pm

Location

Sunnyview Expo Center

500 County Rd Y, Oshkosh WI 54901

WHBA is once again hosting a Home Show to bring together homeowners with upcoming projects and local service providers who can help. This is a great time of year to start planning spring projects, and there’s no better place to meet professionals who can fulfill your home improvement dreams.

Who Should Attend?

Whether you are looking to build a new home, or someone who has lived in your home for years, have an interest in learning how to live green, go green and save green YOU will enjoy the home show.

Why Should You Attend?

It’s a great opportunity to shop, compare and save, and ask exhibitors for show specials.

Save time by meeting hundreds of companies under one roof.

Discover new and interesting products and services for your home.

Get inspired and excited about your home and the countless possibilities.

Find the best resources in home improvement, landscaping, and design services.

Meet face to face with home improvement professionals.

Get expert advice and tips to make your home more beautiful, efficient, and better suited for your needs.

Be wowed by the possibilities!

