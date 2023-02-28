(WFRV) – 24 new construction homes, three remodels, and thousands of ideas.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of what’s on trend and how you can too over the next two weekends as you tour the Spring showcase of homes.

Details from bchba.org:

MARK YOUR CALENDAR FOR THE 2023 SPRING SHOWCASE OF HOMES EVENT – 03/04 – 03/05 and 03/09 – 03/12/2023

Hours:

SATURDAY – MARCH 4th ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

SUNDAY – MARCH 5th ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

THURSDAY – MARCH 9TH ~ 4 PM – 7 PM

FRIDAY – MARCH 10TH ~ 4 PM – 7 PM

SATURDAY – MARCH 11TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

SUNDAY – MARCH 12TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

FAMILY NIGHT: MARCH 9TH & 10TH – CHILDREN 16 AND UNDER ARE FREE. SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS: ATTENDEES OVER AGE TWO ARE CHARGED REGULAR ADMISSION.

REMODEL PROJECTS OPEN:

SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 12TH ~ 10 AM – 4 PM

** $12 PRE-SALE TICKETS GO ON SALE STARTING MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH – PRE-SALE TICKET LOCATIONS WILL ACCEPT CASH AND CHECKS ONLY. REGULAR ADMISSION – $15 STARTS MARCH 4TH – TICKETS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE BCHBA, ANY OF THE TICKET SALE LOCATIONS OR AT ANY OF THE HOMES THROUGHOUT THE SHOW.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR PRESALE TICKET LOCATIONS

To view detailed information on the Spring Showcase of Homes, click on the following links:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW A THUMBNAIL OF THE FRONT ELEVATION – 24 New Construction; 3 Remodels

Street Maps – These maps will give you a detailed street view.

The interactive google map will give you a view/directions of all 27 homes located throughout Brown County – 24 New Construction; 3 Remodels. This link will become available on Friday, March 3.

Price Ranges

Subcontractor List – This list provides an index of Member Subcontractors who worked on the Showcase of Homes and the page numbers for the homes they are featured in.

Hammer – What Does the Hammer Symbol Mean – Click on the link to learn about the BCHBA Hammer Program. The Hammer symbol is not intended to be a measure of the quality of construction that a builder performs.

Zero-Step Entry – Homes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 20