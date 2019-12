(WFRV) – Time for the Packer fan in your life to stand out with some “bling” and get “lit” (literally) this holiday season with the Packers Pro Shop.

The Packers Pro Shop has fun holiday gifts that light up, ugly Christmas sweaters, and items to keep you cozy at the games.

Check out all the latest inventory at the Packers Pro Shop at 1265 Lombardi Avenue or online at packersproshop.com.