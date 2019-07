(WFRV) – It’s a new space to gather with friends and be pampered.

Lodge Kohler has added a new, dedicated space for their salon, it offers full services for all ages.

Hurry in to get in on their “Sparkle this Summer” deal through July 31st with $15 off manicures and pedicures, $5 off men’s haircut and $10 off women’s and $30 off 50 and 80-minute salon services.

To make your appointment, call 920-327-4605 or head to lodgekohler.com.