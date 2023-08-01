(WFRV)- Fall is right around the corner. With so little time, you may need some decorations.

Board & Brush has you covered with their Fall Lineup ready for you. Paint a pumpkin decoration, mats, and more.

Board & Brush is celebrating an anniversary. Stop by the Green Bay studio on August 2nd, 3rd, 4th, or 5th, and celebrate Board & Brush. They will have $2 drinks and free bonus boards.

You can find Board & Brush at 235 N Broadway in Green Bay.

For more information head to boardandbrush.com/greenbay you can also look them up on Facebook at Board & Brush Green Bay, WI.