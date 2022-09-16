(WFRV) – Are you blitz, championship, or MVP?

It’s finally the time of year to use these terms as a new season of football is upon us. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live with a look at this year’s Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate party and how you can join in the fun.

For details and tickets, head to reschcomplex.com.

The Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party offers the ultimate tailgate with ultimate convenience. There are three tailgate experiences to choose from, Blitz, Championship, & MVP. Specific details for each party are explained in separate tabs further down on this page.

No need to bring your own gear. These parties have everything you need, including food, drink, and entertainment all within a short walking distance of Lambeau Field.

The party starts three and a half hours prior to every home game and ends thirty minutes before kick-off.