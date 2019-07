(WFRV) – Although it is the middle of summer, it is not too early to start thinking about getting sports physicals for middle and high school student athletes to ensure your athlete is healthy and ready to play.

Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics is located at 1970 S. Ridge Road in Green Bay.

They are open from 9 am – 2 pm and 2:30 pm – 7 pm (closed July 4).

For all of the FastCare locations head to belling.org/fastcare.