(WFRV) – Two routes – lots of chocolate!

If you are a chocolate lover, there’s a popular event happening in downtown Appleton.

Local 5 Live gets details on how to still get tickets, plus a sample of a tasting tour.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!

Join us for a sweet day on the Avenue… Death by Chocolate returns! With two routes to choose from, you can stroll up and down the avenue and taste a variety of different chocolate treats at participating Downtown businesses, all while shopping for the perfect Valentine’s day gift!

East End Route:

Bazil’s Pub – Chocolate Fudge Cookie

Olde Town Tavern – Chocolate Whiskey*

Brewed Awakenings – Kladdkaka (Swedish Chocolate Cake)

Ivory Rose Bridal Boutique – White Chocolate Oreo Truffle

Olive & Rose – Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate

Wooden Nickel – Dessert Whiskey*

All Tied Up Floral Cafe – Triple Chocolate Brownie

Board and Brush – Decadent Chocolate Covered Strawberry

Garden View Family Restaurant – Chocolate Cake

Hazelmade Art Studio – Mr. Reynebeau’s Original Chocolate Chip Cookie

Rookie’s Sports Bar & Grill – Chocolate Cheesecake

Purchase East End Route Tickets HERE

West End Route:

Ambassador – Coco Puff Hot Cocoa

Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel – Chocolate Covered Nut Butter Banana Bite

The Bent Keg – Coastal Charm Iced Chocolate Mint*

The Bar on the Ave – Oreo Trifle

McGuinness Irish Pub – McGuinness’ Famous Nutty Irishman*

Float Light Float Center – Chocolate inspired Kombucha

Uni Uni Bubble Tea – Chocolate Pudding and Mousse

ACOCA – Salted Espresso Chocolate Cookie

Crazy Sweet – Chocolate Strawberry Bark

Doughlicious – Mini Chocolate Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Stone Arch Brewpub – Deconstructed S’mores

Purchase West End Route Tickets HERE