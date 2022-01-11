Get your tickets now for ‘Get Your Motors Running’ Reader/Author event

(WFRV) – It’s time to ‘get your motors running’ at a local event for readers.

Romance novelist PJ Fiala stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the popular event happening April 23rd at the Automobile Gallery and how to get your tickets. Tickets available at pjfiala.com/gymr2022.



ABOUT

Get Your Motors Running Reader/Author event is a unique experience. Twenty outstanding NYT and USAT best selling authors come together to welcome readers, dine, play games and sell books.



GYMR welcomes readers inside a unique venue, The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay Wisconsin. Nestled among more than 100 classic and beautifully restored cars, authors will dine with readers for lunch, enjoy key note speaker, Tina De Salvo, give away baskets, share dinner, play Singo and host a book sale. Sure to be a fun filled day!

LOCATION

The Automobile Gallery & Event Center

400 S. Adams Street

Green Bay, WI 54301

United States

WHEN

Apr 23, 2022 – Starts at 10:00 AM

CHARITY

OUR CHARITY IS FRIENDS FIGHT TOGETHER.

Friends Fight Together is the brainchild of Keynote speaker Tina DeSalvo, who herself is a breast cancer survivor and passionate about helping women and men understand about self and early detection, treatment and resources.



During Get Your Motors Running, we’ll be holding a basket raffle. Raffle baskets donated by readers and authors and any community members who would like to donate and all proceeds will go to benefit Friends Fight Together, in partnership with HSHS, a local hospital system. All proceeds will stay within the Green Bay community and all money donated will be earmarked for unmet needs.



Unmet needs include but are not limited to gas cards to help patients get to and from treatment; grocery cards to help alleviate the financial burdens of missing work while going through treatment; the same with assistance with energy bills; prosthetics and wigs, etc. A representative from HSHS will be present to receive the money during Get Your Motors Running.



More information about Tina and Friends Fight Together can be found at: https://www.tinadesalvo.com/fight-breast-cancer.

If anyone who would like to donate a basket or two to benefit Friends Fight Together, they are happy to accept them at The Automobile Gallery, 400 S. Adams Street, Green Bay, WI 54301.