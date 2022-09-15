(WFRV) – The temps might still be in the 80s but it’s almost soup weather!

It’s also time to get your tickets for a tasty walk in De Pere since the popular event sells out fast.

Tina Quigley, Executive Director of Definitely De Pere joined Local 5 Live along with Heather Weisspters from Alpha Delights with more on the upcoming Soup Walk.

The Soup Walk is Saturday, October 1 from 11 am – 3pm in downtown De Pere.

Get your tickets at definitelydepere.org.

Date: Saturday | October 1

Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Details: Downtown De Pere Soup Walk is a culinary tasting and pairing event which features signature soups and select beverage pairings, hosted at a variety of downtown eateries. And, competition is in the air for local chefs as they compete for the coveted Golden Ladle award at the annual Soup Walk event. As is tradition at the event, attendees are asked to name one soup above the rest by voting for their favorite soup along the culinary tour.

There are so many amazing eateries, and we are honored to partner with local establishments in presenting this event. Whether you are a resident or visiting De Pere for the first time, taking a walking tour while enjoying local cuisine is a great way to experience this fantastic downtown.

Tickets: Only 300 tickets available. The cost to attend is $20.00, with proceeds benefiting the De Pere Food Pantry and Definitely De Pere’s many programs and events that enhance economic development and quality of life downtown De Pere. Tickets can be purchased online.

Donations: Help fight hunger by dropping off non-perishable food items to participating locations during the event. Your generosity will be distributed to the De Pere Food Pantry.

PURCHASE TICKETS

2022 Participating Businesses | Locations and specialty soups added daily

WEST SIDE

Luna Cafe, 330 Main Ave

Packer Victory Soup – Cheddar Brat and Kraut Soup paired with Packerland Pilsner

Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op, 327 Main Ave

Lemon Dal Soup paired with Herbal Horchata

Nicky’s Lionhead Restaurant, 331 Main Ave

TBA

Stella’s, 401 Main Ave

Authentic Red Posole Soup paired with Sangria

Astha Grocery and Gifts, 400 Reid St

TBA

The Flour Pot, 307 Reid St

Squash, Apple and Sage Soup and bread paired with Apple Cider (non-alcoholic and alcoholic options available) and Coffee

The Abbey Bar, 303 Reid St

Poblano Chicken Soup paired with Beer of the Month

EAST SIDE

Tazza Italian Coffee Co., 109 N Broadway

Chicken Dumpling Soup paired with Tea of Choice

Alpha Delights, 143 N Wisconsin St

Smoked Beet with Rosemary and Toasted Pecan Soup paired with Wine

Hey, Soup Sister, 115 N Wisconsin St

Mexican Cactus and Potato Soup paired with Cayman Jack Margarita

Jake’s Place, 600 George St

Chicken Noodle Soup paired with Tap Beer of Choice