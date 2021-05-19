Getting ready for the 2021 virtual Bellin Run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We are less than a month away from the start of the 2021 virtual Bellin Run.

Assistant Race Director Linda Maxwell joined Local 5 Live to talk about what the virtual run is and why they opted to have it virtually this year. They are however offering in-person training. The virtual run is from June 12 to the 21, and you can take part anytime, all you need to do is register.

If you’re interested in signing up, go to bellinrun.com and you can find plenty of additional information on all their social media platforms