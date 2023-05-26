(WFRV)- What makes a burger a Smashburger? Does Bay Area Burger Company offer special drinks?

The main difference between smash burgers and regular burgers is the way the beef is cooked. A Smashburger is flattened (or smashed) while it is cooking, which helps to create a crisp outer crust. A regular burger is not smashed, which can result in a less crispy burger.

Bay Area Burger Company has more to offer than just Smashburgers though. They also sell a one-of-a-kind homemade boozy malt. Booze malts are exactly what they sound like, alcoholic malts-YUM!

For more information head to bayareaburger.com.