(WFRV)- The frightening fun continues at The Grand Oshkosh for Haunted Happenings all month long.

In this segment, Joe Ferlo from The Grand Oshkosh discusses all the spooky events happening till the end of the month and how to make a scary good cocktail for your Halloween parties.

PLEASE NOTE: Please do not bring your ghost-hunting equipment during these tours. If you are interested in further investigating The Grand, you must schedule a private rental of the building. To learn more, contact Shawna Terry at shawnat@thegrandoshkosh.org.

Disclaimer: The ability to do stairs is required for all tours. Additionally, during the Late Night Tours, visibility may be limited due to the main lights being turned off.

For more information, head to thegrandoshkosh.org.