(Fond du Lac) – Fun takes to the sky starting Thursday in Fond du Lac for the annual event Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest. It’s described as a model airplane extravaganza.

The event features giant-scale models of military and vintage aircraft. More than 112 pilots are registered from the U.S. and Canada, which will give spectators quite a show.

The event runs from Thursday, August 17 – Saturday, August 19. And you can catch an open Fun-Fly on Sunday, August 20.

The event location is N4841 Hickory Road in Fond du Lac, just 2 ½ miles south of Highway 41. For more information, head to www.midwestwarbirds.com.