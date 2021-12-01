Gift cards and fresh meat from Gillett Custom Meats

(WFRV) – It’s farm fresh meat for about a third of the price you’ll pay at a grocery store.

Jason Giese visited Local 5 Live with the ways you can save with Gillett Custom Meats.

From Gillettmeatswi.com:

At Gillett Custom Meats you pay 1/3 of the price you would in a grocery store, and our meat is farm to table fresh.

Stock your freezer for the winter with a quarter or half of beef and save hundreds of dollars.

Go in with a family member or friend and save ¾ of your money to be put toward

We cut your steak to the thickness of your choice AND DELIVER!

WE ALSO:

Deer and Wild Game Processing

Weighing and Wrapping Meat

Smoked and Coal Smoked Farmers Sausage

Homemade and Summer Sausage

Give the gift of fresh meat from Gillett Custom Meats for Christmas!  GIFT CARDS AVAILABLE

Gillettt Custom Meats is located at 214 E Railroad St., Gillett.

