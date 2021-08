(WFRV) – It’s retail therapy for the birds and humans.

At Wild Perch & Paw you can keep the backyard birds happy but there’s so much more in store.

Marie visited Local 5 Live today with some great gift ideas.

The Wild Perch & Paw is located at 216 West Cecil Street in Neenah. Reach them at 920-751-3880, online at wildperchandpaw.com and for the latest deals follow them on Facebook.