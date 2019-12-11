Gift ideas from Bellin Home Health Care Equipment

(WFRV) – If you know someone who says they don’t need anything for Christmas, maybe a parent or grandparent?

Bellin Home Health Care Equipment stopped by with some gift ideas you may not have thought of, everything from CPAP cleaners, to scarves, to fashion canes, it will certainly be useful for loved ones in your life.

You can shop Bellin Home Health Care Equipment in Green Bay at 1220 E. Mason Street and in Marinette at 3200 Shore Drive, get 20% off most items through Christmas Eve. Browse through their inventory online at bellinequipment.org.