Gift the gift of yum with these Advent Calendars celebrating local tastes

(WFRV) – Advent Calendars are hot for kids and adults for the for the foodie on your list so why not open the door to a delicious countdown?

Theresa Nemetz joined Local 5 Live with a look at some fun local options!

For more head to deliciousfooddelivered.com

From Delicious Food:

Behind each door you’ll find a mini version of some of our most beloved collection of 24 small businesses located throughout the state of Wisconsin. The advent calendar features items sourced from small businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin including:

Chocolatiers such as Seroogy’s, Tabal Chocolates, Ultimate Confections, and Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge

Salty snacks such as popcorn, roasted nuts, caramels

Coffees, tea, and hot chocolate to stay warm and cozy this season

Wisconsin made specialties such as honey, jam, mustard and maple syrup

Of course, cookies – and more!

All items are non-perishable, and refrigeration is not needed upon receipt of the box.

pre-order your Advent Calendar and guarantee your purchase.

Free shipping! This gift box will begin shipping on November 10th, arriving no later than December 1st

deliciousfooddelivered.com