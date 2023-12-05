(WFRV)- Find gifts for the bird lover in your life with Wild Birds Unlimited.

All the food sold at Wild Birds Unlimited is No-Waste, which means it is made from 100% edible seed. Each blend has been exclusively formulated for the feeding preferences of the birds in our area.

Do you dislike cleaning the feeder? Their Quick-Clean® Seed Tube Feeders are the absolute easiest-to-clean feeders on the market. A quick press of two buttons and the base pops off for easy access. They come in a variety of sizes and seed capacities and efficiently dispense a wide variety of seeds.

Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 2285 South Oneida Street in Green Bay.

For more information, head to greenbay.wbu.com.