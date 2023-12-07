(WFRV)- The Tailored Hide Custom Leather has provided professional seamstress work, custom leather goods, repairs, and alterations since 1986.

They have expanded their product line to include retail leather, motorcycle riding apparel, gear, accessories, and other leather goods.

They have diversified their retail gift offerings to include a vast collection of gift items and home décor to provide a unique shopping experience.

The Tailored Hide Custom Leather & The Gift Gallery is located at 447 South Commercial Street in Neenah.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for The Tailored Hide Custom Leather & The Gift Gallery