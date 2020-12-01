Gifts ideas for the bird lover with Wild Birds Unlimited

(WFRV) – If you have a bird lover on your holiday shopping list, Nancy with Birds Unlimited stopped by Local 5 Live with some great gift ideas.
Wild Birds Unlimited is at 2285 S. Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon. See more by visiting their website.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – If you have a bird lover on your holiday shopping list, Nancy with Birds Unlimited stopped by Local 5 Live with some great gift ideas.
Wild Birds Unlimited is at 2285 S. Oneida Street in Ashwaubenon. See more by visiting their website.