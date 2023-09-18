(WFRV)- Just sit right back, and you’ll hear a tale. A tale of a Gilligan’s Island play coming to Green Bay.

Evergreen Theaters will have many performances of their spin on the popular 1960s TV show. Join Gilligan, the Skipper, the Professor, Mr. & Mrs. Howell, Mary Ann, and Ginger on their adventure.

Tickets are $25. The shows are on September 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 at 7 p.m. and September 24 and October 1 at 2 p.m.

Evergreen Theater is located at 315 Third Street in De Pere.

For more information, head to evergreentheater.org.