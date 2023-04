SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – There are some new things to see at the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park this Spring.

A great time to go is this Saturday with Eggstravaganzoo.

Eggstravaganzoo is Saturday, April 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico.

Buy your tickets in advance at newzoo.org.