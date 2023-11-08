(WFRV)- The 9th annual RePurpose for a Reason is coming to Green Bay.

RePurpose for a Reason features a silent auction including hand-crafted and DIY projects made locally, raffles, and is a fun way to support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program.

RePurpose for a Reason encourages upcycling, keeps items out of landfills, and gives the ReStore items a second life.

RePurpose for a Reason is this Thursday(11/9), from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore at 1967 Allouez Avenue.

For more information, head to greenbayhabitat.org.