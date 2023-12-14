(WFRV)- Cookie decorating is a fun tradition in some households. Instead of making your dough, skip to the good part with pre-cut Christmas cookies from the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe.

They have a wide selection of frosting, sprinkles, and shapes to make your cookies look great.

Are you looking for a gift this holiday season? Give the gift of food with a wide selection of items.

If you do not want to give the gift of food, they have a wide selection of items on the shelves. From puzzles to Wisconsin beers to cookie cutters, they have you covered.

You will find The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville.

For more information, head to bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com or head to their Facebook at Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe – Greenville.