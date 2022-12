(WFRV) – Try something new and local with friends and family this season.

Nick from Ahnapee Brewery stepped out of the garage to show Local 5 Live the latest in growlers, including shelf life, how to properly store, and gifting ideas.

Ahnapee has two locations:

105 Navarino Street in Algoma

1824 Parkfield Court in Suamico

Visit Ahnapee online at ahnapeebrewery.com and on Facebook for Algoma or Suamico.