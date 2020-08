(WFRV) – Glas is a place where you can connect with family, friends, and community, all with extraordinary views and a local vibe.

Breanna from Glas spoke with Local 5 Live about what it means to be a green coffeehouse.

Bike riders receive a 10% discount for helping to minimize our carbon footprint.

There are several locations for you to visit: Green Bay, Sturgeon Bay, Sheboygan, and Shawano. Get more details on each location at glascoffee.com.